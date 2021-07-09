Mother and 2-year-old daughter still missing after nearly 2 weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The search continues for a Memphis mother and her 2-year-old daughter who were reported missing nearly two weeks ago.

Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Alert for Jennifer and 2-year-old Christina Evans on July 1, reporting the mother-daughter duo was last seen Saturday, June 26 at the Riverdale Apartments.

The two were in a white 2007 Honda Accord with Tennessee tag 8X2-3F2 on Navajo Lane.

Police say they got a call from Evans’ mother on June 28th -- who wanted to file a missing persons report.

Her mother told police that she last heard from her daughter two days prior when she suggested her daughter go to “Pull-A-Part” Memphis to get a rim fixed.

The mother told police she received a text from her daughter stating that everything was okay and she’d call her soon.

Evans’ mother tells police that was the last time she heard from her daughter.

Her phone calls now go to voicemail and texts go unanswered.

WMC Action News 5 went to Evans’ home Thursday to talk to family, her mother answered the door and said it wasn’t a good time to talk.

Jennifer is a 36-year-old Black woman last seen wearing a white t-shirt, white, blue and green pants with a headscarf. She has dark hair, brown eyes, weighs about 178 pounds and is 5′9″.

Christina is described as a Black female last seen wearing a yellow and white dress. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Call Memphis police at 901-545-2677 if you have any information on their whereabouts.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.