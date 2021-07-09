MPD searching for suspect, persons of interest in shooting that killed 7-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The shooting death of seven-year-old Kelby Shorty has certainly grabbed the attention of people across the city of Memphis.

The victim’s family is optimistic they’re loved one’s killer will be found.

19-year-old Jordan Pittman is wanted by Memphis police in connection with Kelby’s murder Sunday night. An arrest warrant was issued for Pittman, charging him with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

That is welcome news for Kelby’s family.

“It feels great. Great! Thank you. Thank you,” said Kelby’s grandmother, Angela Stewart.

When asked if she believed her grandson’s killer would be found, Stewart said, “Yes, because we’re going to help. We’re going to help. We’re going to go on Facebook page and we’re going to tell police everywhere we think they at.”

Kelby was shot along with two other women on North Montgomery at around 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

A memorial was created at the very spot the soon-to-be second grader lost his life.

Stevie Moore with Freedom from Unnecessary Negatives (FFUN) was back in the community Thursday when the family got the news that police have identified a suspect.

Moore says the community has rallied around finding the seven-year-old’s killer.

Signs from FFUN were in nearly every yard with a number to call to provide police tips.

“I had to go in my van. I brought about 50 signs and I had to go back to my office and get some more t-shirts. I didn’t put all these signs out,” said Moore.

In addition to Pittman, police are also searching for two persons of interest who have yet to be identified.

Kelby’s grandmother is convinced that justice will be served and it will take everyone to make it happen.

Stewart said, “Because this is what we need. This is what we need. The whole community need to come together to save our children.”

Memphis police are asking anyone with information about this case to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

The reward for murder cases involving children is $50,000.

