Police searching for man accused of burglarizing multiple Kingston Pike businesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are on the search for a burglary suspect.

According to KPD, an unidentified suspect is accused of burglarizing multiple businesses near the 8000 block of Kingston Pike

Investigators said the suspect is a heavy-set male who walks with a noticeable limp. The suspect is believed to be driving a dark-colored SUV with a five-star shaped rim.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers online easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Investigators are seeking the identity of the pictured suspect, who is responsible for multiple recent business burglaries near the 8000 block of Kingston Pike. The suspect is a heavy-set male who walks with a noticeable limp. pic.twitter.com/4HwWCcs7lw — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.