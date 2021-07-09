Police searching for man accused of burglarizing multiple Kingston Pike businesses
Investigators said the suspect is a heavy-set male who walks with a noticeable limp.
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are on the search for a burglary suspect.
According to KPD, an unidentified suspect is accused of burglarizing multiple businesses near the 8000 block of Kingston Pike
Investigators said the suspect is a heavy-set male who walks with a noticeable limp. The suspect is believed to be driving a dark-colored SUV with a five-star shaped rim.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers online easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.