Police searching for suspects accused of burglarizing Knoxville AutoZone

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying burglary suspects.

According to police, the unidentified suspects allegedly burglarized the AutoZone at 3100 Magnolia Avenue on July 6.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive cash reward.

Help needed to identify the pictured suspects, who burglarized the AutoZone at 3100 Magnolia Ave. on July 6. Recognize them? Contact @tn_crime online at https://t.co/Ac2VUyAmiR or the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive cash reward. pic.twitter.com/WnKajmxx4H — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.