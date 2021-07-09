Police searching for suspects accused of burglarizing Knoxville AutoZone
According to police, the unidentified suspects allegedly burglarized the AutoZone at 3100 Magnolia Avenue on July 6.
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying burglary suspects.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive cash reward.
