Police searching for suspects accused of burglarizing Knoxville AutoZone

According to police, the unidentified suspects allegedly burglarized the AutoZone at 3100 Magnolia Avenue on July 6.
According to police, the unidentified suspects allegedly burglarized the AutoZone at 3100 Magnolia Avenue on July 6.(KPD)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying burglary suspects.

According to police, the unidentified suspects allegedly burglarized the AutoZone at 3100 Magnolia Avenue on July 6.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive cash reward.

