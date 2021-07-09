Sailors return to Tennessee for 25th anniversary of the USS Greeneville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 100 sailors were expected to visit Greeneville, Tennessee for Fourth of July weekend for a reunion, banquet, reception, and service projects. Dale Long and other members of the USS Greeneville Inc. help organize reunions and celebrations to keep ties between the boat and the city.

“Why not represent all of small town America, we lobbied for it, this was what we got,” said Long.

Current and past sailors are in Greeneville to celebrate the 25th anniversary since the boat was commissioned.

The USS Greeneville was commissioned in 1996. It was one of the only submarines built by the people in the town it’s named after. Robert Lane is the Commanding officer for the submarine. He is in Greeneville with his crew.

“Part of our celebration is not only celebrating our independence, but it helps us re-center and refocus on what’s important. The fact we do live in this great country of ours and it reminds us what we are doing and what we’re doing it for,” said Lane.

Sonar technician Tyler Hailey lives in Tennessee. He says it’s been great to see the appreciation from people in town.

“Fourth of July is a really important celebration for our country,” said Hailey. “I think its important to remember the luxury we have of being able to do that and what it took to have that luxury.”

The sailors joined the Town of Greeneville’s Independence Celebration on July 3 at 5pm. They were the grand marshals.

