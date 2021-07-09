Advertisement

Sailors return to Tennessee for 25th anniversary of the USS Greeneville

More than 100 sailors were expected to visit Greeneville, Tennessee for Fourth of July weekend for a reunion, banquet, reception, and service projects.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 100 sailors were expected to visit Greeneville, Tennessee for Fourth of July weekend for a reunion, banquet, reception, and service projects. Dale Long and other members of the USS Greeneville Inc. help organize reunions and celebrations to keep ties between the boat and the city.

“Why not represent all of small town America, we lobbied for it, this was what we got,” said Long.

Current and past sailors are in Greeneville to celebrate the 25th anniversary since the boat was commissioned.

The USS Greeneville was commissioned in 1996. It was one of the only submarines built by the people in the town it’s named after. Robert Lane is the Commanding officer for the submarine. He is in Greeneville with his crew.

“Part of our celebration is not only celebrating our independence, but it helps us re-center and refocus on what’s important. The fact we do live in this great country of ours and it reminds us what we are doing and what we’re doing it for,” said Lane.

Sonar technician Tyler Hailey lives in Tennessee. He says it’s been great to see the appreciation from people in town.

“Fourth of July is a really important celebration for our country,” said Hailey. “I think its important to remember the luxury we have of being able to do that and what it took to have that luxury.”

The sailors joined the Town of Greeneville’s Independence Celebration on July 3 at 5pm. They were the grand marshals.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD officer Tanner Holt
Knoxville officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks
Brandon Gray autopsy
Autopsy: 14-year-old boy who died of starvation weighed 63 lbs.
Truck driver gifted dream truck from Pilot after 42 years with the company
Truck driver gifted dream truck from Pilot after 42 years with the company
Knoxville PD
Man in custody after Knoxville police serve warrant
Bear caught on camera in North Knox County neighborhood
Caught on camera: Bear walking in Knoxville suburb

Latest News

From a First Alert
Brief Flash Flood Threat Friday Afternoon: First Alert
Schools across East Tennessee are announcing new health guidelines ahead of the 2021-22 school...
Guidelines for East Tenn. schools during 2021-22 school year
According to police, the unidentified suspects allegedly burglarized the AutoZone at 3100...
Police searching for suspects accused of burglarizing Knoxville AutoZone
Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are on the search for a burglary suspect.
Police searching for man accused of burglarizing multiple Kingston Pike businesses