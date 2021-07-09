Scattered showers and storms moving through this morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to Friday! We’re starting the day with scattered showers and some storms as well. We’ll keep this in the forecast for much of the day with a WVLT First Alert Weather Day with us for strong storms this afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Some of you will dodge a few showers as we go through the main morning rush hour. Others may stay dry for the entire commute, so that’s the story of the morning. Overall scattered showers and storms could lead to some local flooding issues if a storm brings a lot of rain in a short period of time. WVLT First Alert Weather Day is in place for these storms this afternoon.

High’s on Friday will be near 87 in Knoxville to 83 in Crossville.

Tonight we’ll have more rain chances with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures near 71 to start Saturday. A few storms will be with us on Saturday as well.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday doesn’t have quite as much of a rain chance. It’s fairly scattered in the afternoon, but it seems like we’ll have mostly cloudy skies. Still, the winds are lighter, which is better news for outdoor plans. Monday is mostly cloudy to overcast but the rain no longer looks quite as widespread or organized.

We’re climbing one degree each day next week, as we slowly dry our pattern from Wednesday through next Friday.

