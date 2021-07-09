Advertisement

Seniors spice up their ride

People of all ages invited to help complete the new, retro look for the older vehicle.
By Anne Brock
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The community is invited to help paint the van used by Jefferson City Senior Citizens Center in a new, retro design.

Seniors are starting to create an art project from the need to renovate the van that formerly had peeling exterior paint.

Center Director Rita Dearing said eventually the vehicle will go back into service as a secondary van for the center to use when seniors go on local outings.

“It’s just gonna be for fun,” said Dearing. “Kind of like a hippy van.”

Dearing and volunteer Bill Hill did preparations by gathering supplies and having the van sanded and primed, so others could take part in the project.

Hill used his experience in construction and previously restoring old motorcycles to get the project ready. “I just like the idea of turning it into a canvas to let seniors paint their teenage dreams of a hippy van,” said Hill.

If the public would like to take part, you can drop by the Senior Center in Jefferson City on weekdays from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. A second day of painting is planned for Friday. There are no age limits for volunteers. You can call 865-475-4989 for more information.

Participants say this has been community effort. Hill wants to thank his son, Reaux Hill and nephew, Mike Roberts, for helping him with the early sanding and prep work. He said Leeper Hardware also provided painting supplies at or near cost to make the project possible.

Terry Smith said he and his wife, Diane, have enjoyed getting back to activities at the Senior Center, and look forward to more outings for “sightseeing and things like that.”

One bump in the road for the van project is that someone recently stole the catalytic converter from the vehicle. Dearing said once insurance covers the loss, the plan is to get it back into working order.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD officer Tanner Holt
Knoxville officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks
Knoxville PD
Man in custody after Knoxville police serve warrant
D&B Hotdogs and Ice Cream in Solway was voted the #1 hotdog for the third year.
Knox Co. hot dog restaurant named No. 1 in Tennessee
Sammy Stillwell
Loudon Co. authorities capture fugitive suspected in kidnapping
1-year-old Atreyu Jack Wilson
Missing Jefferson Co. 1-year-old found safe, father in custody

Latest News

From a First Alert
First Alert: two rounds of rain Friday before calmer weekend
Dead End BBQ
From doubt to debut: Knoxville restaurant showcased on popular networks
Bear caught on camera in North Knox County neighborhood
Caught on camera: Bear walking in Knoxville suburb
Knoxville Vice-Mayor Gwen Mckenzie told WVLT News she doesn’t think the department as a whole...
“We are acting with urgency” | Knoxville leaders address racial allegations against KPD