Seniors spice up their ride

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The community is invited to help paint the van used by Jefferson City Senior Citizens Center in a new, retro design.

Seniors are starting to create an art project from the need to renovate the van that formerly had peeling exterior paint.

Center Director Rita Dearing said eventually the vehicle will go back into service as a secondary van for the center to use when seniors go on local outings.

“It’s just gonna be for fun,” said Dearing. “Kind of like a hippy van.”

Dearing and volunteer Bill Hill did preparations by gathering supplies and having the van sanded and primed, so others could take part in the project.

Hill used his experience in construction and previously restoring old motorcycles to get the project ready. “I just like the idea of turning it into a canvas to let seniors paint their teenage dreams of a hippy van,” said Hill.

If the public would like to take part, you can drop by the Senior Center in Jefferson City on weekdays from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. A second day of painting is planned for Friday. There are no age limits for volunteers. You can call 865-475-4989 for more information.

Participants say this has been community effort. Hill wants to thank his son, Reaux Hill and nephew, Mike Roberts, for helping him with the early sanding and prep work. He said Leeper Hardware also provided painting supplies at or near cost to make the project possible.

Terry Smith said he and his wife, Diane, have enjoyed getting back to activities at the Senior Center, and look forward to more outings for “sightseeing and things like that.”

One bump in the road for the van project is that someone recently stole the catalytic converter from the vehicle. Dearing said once insurance covers the loss, the plan is to get it back into working order.

