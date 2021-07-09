Tennessee blackberries and blueberries are ready for picking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee farms have plenty of blueberries and blackberries available for picking during the summer months, according to a news release from the state Agriculture Department.

Farms that allow visitors to pick their own berries can be found at www.PickTNProducts.org or on the free Pick Tennessee mobile app. Those sites also feature berry recipes.

Farmers in some parts of the state say blackberries and blueberries are coming into season later than usual this year, so the department advises calling ahead to make sure a farm has berries available before you go.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.