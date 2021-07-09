Tennessee mourns the loss of former defensive back LaDarrell McNeil
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee football community is mourning the loss of former defensive back LaDarrell McNeil, who died at the age of 27.
In a post on Twitter, Tennessee Football shared the news of McNeil’s death.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and his teammates. LaDarrell will be dearly missed,” the post on Twitter stated.
McNeil played for the Vols from 2012 to 2015, starting in 41 games during his time on Rocky Top. McNeil had 219 tackles, five interceptions, defended 14 passes and two forced fumbles.
Many of McNeil’s former teammates took to social media to share their condolences.
