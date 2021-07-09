Advertisement

Tennessee mourns the loss of former defensive back LaDarrell McNeil

McNeil played for the Vols from 2012 to 2015, starting in 41 games during his time on Rocky Top.
McNeil played for the Vols from 2012 to 2015, starting in 41 games during his time on Rocky Top.(University of Tennessee Athletics)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee football community is mourning the loss of former defensive back LaDarrell McNeil, who died at the age of 27.

In a post on Twitter, Tennessee Football shared the news of McNeil’s death.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and his teammates. LaDarrell will be dearly missed,” the post on Twitter stated.

McNeil played for the Vols from 2012 to 2015, starting in 41 games during his time on Rocky Top. McNeil had 219 tackles, five interceptions, defended 14 passes and two forced fumbles.

Many of McNeil’s former teammates took to social media to share their condolences.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD officer Tanner Holt
Knoxville officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks
Brandon Gray autopsy
Autopsy: 14-year-old boy who died of starvation weighed 63 lbs.
Truck driver gifted dream truck from Pilot after 42 years with the company
Truck driver gifted dream truck from Pilot after 42 years with the company
Knoxville PD
Man in custody after Knoxville police serve warrant
The dress code was implemented in an effort to maintain the restaurant's standards as a...
Turkey Leg Hut’s dress code policy sparks mixed reactions online

Latest News

Isabel Knapp-Cuevas
Lincoln Police arrest woman for hit and run caught on camera
Officers located approximately 15 grams of crystal meth, four grams of crack cocaine, six grams...
Knoxville traffic stop leads to drug arrest
During a search of the vehicle, investigators found illegal drugs under the hood in the engine...
$115K worth of meth, heroin, ecstasy found during Hawkins County traffic stop
An American goldfinch seen on a bird feeder.
Kentucky agency asks more residents to remove bird feeders