Tennessee mourns the loss of former defensive back LaDarrell McNeil

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee football community is mourning the loss of former defensive back LaDarrell McNeil, who died at the age of 27.

In a post on Twitter, Tennessee Football shared the news of McNeil’s death.

We are mourning the loss of VFL LaDarrell McNeil.



Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and his teammates. LaDarrell will be dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/CQh2zfusgR — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) July 9, 2021

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and his teammates. LaDarrell will be dearly missed,” the post on Twitter stated.

McNeil played for the Vols from 2012 to 2015, starting in 41 games during his time on Rocky Top. McNeil had 219 tackles, five interceptions, defended 14 passes and two forced fumbles.

Many of McNeil’s former teammates took to social media to share their condolences.

"Wherever two or three gather as my followers, there I Am among them", says The Lord. Ladarrell was the realest safety I ever played with and an even better person. Although it hurts that you're gone, I find comfort in knowing you are with Our Father. pic.twitter.com/vfKXllqnNF — Brian Randolph (@Randyboy37) July 9, 2021

Shocked and saddened to hear the news of LaDarrell’s passing. Immediate thoughts are for his family. #RIP @LaDarrellM_33 💔🍊 — Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) July 9, 2021

Rest In Peace LD💔🙏🏼 https://t.co/3Y0pXG2gi7 — Trevor Daniel (@TrevorDaniel93) July 9, 2021

