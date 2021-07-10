Advertisement

Bear makes West Knoxville neighborhood home

Neighbors hope TWRA helps relocate bear from center of West Knoxville neighborhood.
By William Puckett
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A neighborhood off of Kingston Pike is dealing with a bear issue.

It is cornered by four heavily traveled Knoxville roads, Pellissippi Parkway, Kingston pike, Parkside Drive, and Lovell Road, but somehow a black bear has made its way in.

”The only thing I have ever seen as far as wildlife was a fox and it was probably about two years after we moved in, I have never seen a bear in our neighborhood, never,” said Katrina Tyler, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 20 years.

Thursday Tyler and her husband were outside when they tried to call their puppy in, and he wouldn’t come.

”Our puppy was out and I was trying to get him to come to us and so we were yelling and things like that and I looked over my husband’s head and I saw the back end, I saw the bear sitting in the tree,” said Tyler.

From that sighting on, neighbors have shared pictures and videos with each other of the bear making its rounds across the once quiet neighborhood.

”He came back again this afternoon, he’s been all over the place,” said Tyler. “He seems to kind of hang up back in this area and then he’ll come hop our fence and run in our back yard.”

After first seeing the bear, the neighborhood has gone from fearful, to curious, but mostly worry for the bear’s health.

”I think the fear has gone, I think the fear has gone,” said Tyler. “I think that people are just leery especially being outside, people have children and pets and that sort of thing and now I think the focus is taking care of the bear.”

A few neighbors have called TWRA who told them to put their trash cans up, and to take down bird feeders for a week and the bear should go away.

In an interview Thursday about a different bear in Knoxville, TWRA officials told WVLT that West Knoxville would be the least likely place to see a bear in the city.

