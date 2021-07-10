Beta club candidate gets help from middle Tennessee school

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County High School student had a chance at becoming the National Beta Club vice president, but field trips were cancelled. So while she could go to the competition on her own, she wouldn’t be able to take her Sevier County team for an important part of the competition.

For much of last school year, Liv Whaley was “Livin’ on a Prayer.” She had a chance to be an officer at the National Beta Club, but had no way to showcase a key element, her personal skit.

“So Sevier County High School, we just couldn’t go to convention, it was really, really hard because again at with the COVID and nationals being in Orlando, it was just really, really hard for us. So the speech and the question is up to me, but the skit I can’t do,” said Whaley.

That’s where East Robertson High School in Cross Plains, Tennessee decided to help. Since they were going to nationals, they called Whaley up and said they’d help her out. That’s when her “Livin’ on a Prayer” skit took on a whole new meaning.

She accepted the offer and after only a few hours of rehearsal Whaley and her new teammates took to the stage with her speech and skit.

“The fact that East Robertson High School, a school that I have no contact with, for them to message me and just want to help me out, is incredible,” said Whaley.

While they didn’t win, Whaley is excited about a 2nd place finish and gives all the credit to people she never knew before now.

“It’s, it’s awesome and I can’t be more thankful for him I love them all, went on stage, I told them, if this skit places, you guys are taking this home, I don’t deserve this. This is your skit. When I explain the skit, it’s not just about me, it’s not just about my school, but it’s about all of us,” she said.

Liv said she’s continues to stay in touch with all the girls that helped her out on this project, and they’ve all become good friends.

