Advertisement

Engagement ring sales soar as US rebounds from COVID-19

There's been a rise in couples getting engaged in the U.S.
There's been a rise in couples getting engaged in the U.S.(KTVZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More Americans are saying “I do.”

The wedding industry is making a major rebound as much of the United States is bouncing back from COVID-19.

Price Blanchard, an executive vice president with the Shane Co., a privately held jeweler, told CNN business sales of both engagement rings and wedding bands are on the rise.

In addition, nuptials that were postponed due to the pandemic are also taking place as family and friends are able to gather again in person.

One reason for a rise in marriages, besides true love, is many Americans have been able to save money during the shutdown while they were not able to go out.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD officer Tanner Holt
Knoxville officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks
McNeil played for the Vols from 2012 to 2015, starting in 41 games during his time on Rocky Top.
Tennessee mourns the loss of former defensive back LaDarrell McNeil
Bear caught on camera in North Knox County neighborhood
Caught on camera: Bear walking in Knoxville suburb
West Knoxville Bear
Bear makes West Knoxville neighborhood home
Police lights
Oak Ridge crash sends two to hospital, closes road

Latest News

You'll notice some darker clouds in the coming days!
Widespread storms Sunday afternoon, heating back up next week
More widespread storms rolling in Sunday
More widespread storms rolling in Sunday
Amy Carter, left, rises her glass during a toast to her parents former President Jimmy Carter...
Jimmy Carter, wife Rosalynn celebrate 75 years of marriage
Over 30 million people are under heat alerts this weekend.
California wildfire advances as heat wave blankets US West