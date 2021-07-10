Farmers’ market returns to Market Square

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The hustle and bustle on Saturday mornings has returned to Market Square.

The farmers’ market has returned to its usual spot after COVID-19 put it on hold and relocated it to Mary Costa Plaza. Shoppers are glad the market has returned to its usual spot.

“It’s wonderful,” said Mary Ann Salsman, “We always come in the morning when it first gets going and then have lunch and go.”

People who regularly attend said they enjoy getting produce, honey, pottery, flowers, soap and more.

“We’ve been bringing Graham since he was just a little baby boy so seeing it back here is just awesome,” said Eric Kincaid about his now seven year old son, Graham.

The Kincaid family picked up some potatoes to make french fries.

These Knoxvillians say they want to support their community.

“That’s one of the first questions we ask when we shop. You know, where is it sourced? And it’s very important to us,” said Salsman.

Buying local at the farmers’ market allows them to do just that.

“Knowing where your food comes from and then just supporting the local communities is a big thing,” said Kincaid.

The Knoxville farmers’ market runs from 9 AM to 1 PM on Saturdays until mid-November and on Wednesdays from 10 AM to 1 PM.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.