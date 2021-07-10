Health officials warn Tennessee’s low vaccination rates could put nation at risk

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Researchers at Georgetown University found Tennessee is among five under vaccinated areas that could be putting the entire nation at risk.

Dr. William Schaffner at Vanderbilt Medical Center says the best weapon against COVID-19 and it’s variants is the vaccine.

“This delta variant is even more contagious than the original COVID strain, so it has the capacity to really find you and make you sick,” said Dr. Schaffner.

Dr. Schaffner says nearly all people hospitalized with COVID-19 right now aren’t fully vaccinated. He points out the state of Tennessee ranked in the bottom in terms of state’s vaccination rates.

“If we look at these hospitalizations, essentially all of them could have been prevented if they could have been vaccinated,” said Schaffner.

According to ourworldindata.org about half of Americans have gotten at least one shot and 47% of Americans got both.

In comparison, 42.2% of people in the state of Tennessee received one shot and 38% got both vaccines.

In East Tennessee, Loudon, Knox, and Anderson counties have some of the highest vaccination rates, while Union, Grainger, and Campbell counties have some of the lowest.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.