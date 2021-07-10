Mays brothers drop first piece of merch in NIL era

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cade and Cooper Mays are teaming up with the DW Designs to drop the first item that they can profit off of in the name, image, likeness era.

The shirt has the two brothers in their Vol football uniforms and says ‘Home Made in Tennessee’ with ‘ys’ over the ‘d’ and ‘e’ in made playing off their name.

Own a piece of history 🎉 We're excited for our first ever release of the NIL era

We've teamed up with both @cade_mays @CooperMays to create this original design 🏈 Available NOW for pre-order online only for kids and adults. Please allow a few weeks for production + fulfillment pic.twitter.com/1Q2krEX1UC — The DW Designs (@thedwdesigns) July 10, 2021

Cade and Cooper Mays play on the offensive line at Tennessee, the two graduated high school from Knoxville Catholic.

Cade Mays made headlines when he transferred from Georgia to Tennessee in 2020.

To pre-order the shirt click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.