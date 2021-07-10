Advertisement

Mays brothers drop first piece of merch in NIL era

Cade and Cooper Mays are teaming up for a shirt with the brothers likeness on it.
Cade Mays
Cade Mays
By William Puckett
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cade and Cooper Mays are teaming up with the DW Designs to drop the first item that they can profit off of in the name, image, likeness era.

The shirt has the two brothers in their Vol football uniforms and says ‘Home Made in Tennessee’ with ‘ys’ over the ‘d’ and ‘e’ in made playing off their name.

Cade and Cooper Mays play on the offensive line at Tennessee, the two graduated high school from Knoxville Catholic.

Cade Mays made headlines when he transferred from Georgia to Tennessee in 2020.

To pre-order the shirt click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD officer Tanner Holt
Knoxville officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks
McNeil played for the Vols from 2012 to 2015, starting in 41 games during his time on Rocky Top.
Tennessee mourns the loss of former defensive back LaDarrell McNeil
Bear caught on camera in North Knox County neighborhood
Caught on camera: Bear walking in Knoxville suburb
West Knoxville Bear
Bear makes West Knoxville neighborhood home
Police lights
Oak Ridge crash sends two to hospital, closes road

Latest News

You'll notice some darker clouds in the coming days!
Widespread storms Sunday afternoon, heating back up next week
People explore the farmers' market
Farmers’ market returns to Market Square
A mugshot of John Bassett
Missing Desheena Kyle’s ex-boyfriend once charged with domestic assault
Thomas Hastings
Missing Carter Co. man found dead