Mays brothers drop first piece of merch in NIL era
Cade and Cooper Mays are teaming up for a shirt with the brothers likeness on it.
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cade and Cooper Mays are teaming up with the DW Designs to drop the first item that they can profit off of in the name, image, likeness era.
The shirt has the two brothers in their Vol football uniforms and says ‘Home Made in Tennessee’ with ‘ys’ over the ‘d’ and ‘e’ in made playing off their name.
Cade and Cooper Mays play on the offensive line at Tennessee, the two graduated high school from Knoxville Catholic.
Cade Mays made headlines when he transferred from Georgia to Tennessee in 2020.
