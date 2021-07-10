Missing Desheena Kyle’s ex-boyfriend once charged with domestic assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - John Bassett, the ex-boyfriend of missing Knoxville woman Desheena Kyle, was once charged with domestic assault, according to police records. Kyle has been missing since June 28 and not heard from since June 23, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

On Wednesday afternoon, WVLT news was on scene at a house on Ohio Avenue in Knoxville as police tried to serve a warrant on a man for violating his parole. 28-year-old Bassett was arrested later that evening. Family members of Desheena Kyle tell WVLT News Bassett is the ex-boyfriend of Kyle.

Police records and found that Bassett was charged with domestic assault against Desheena Kyle in July 2014.

According to those records, Kyle said she and Bassett got into an argument, and he hit her on the forehead and in the face.

Kyle also says after leaving the scene, Bassett later approached her car, and busted out a window while she was inside. The charge for that incident was dropped the following December.

Ira Perrote, a neighbor of Kyle’s, says he and Kyle would often speak in passing before she went missing.

”She told me she was going to school and working, that meant a lot to me, and to the community I’m sure it did. I just hope that in the near future we can finally get to the very bottom of what’s going on here,” says Perrote.

Kyle’s aunt, Rita Turner, says she hopes for an on-foot search for Kyle soon and to distribute more flyers of her disappearance.

