Multi-million dollar commitment aids in saving lives across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Trinity Health Foundation of East Tennessee has awarded $10 million in grants to more than 300 local organizations in the last decade, according to President Lee Martin.

“Some of those(organizations) have done things that has spread nationally and some of those have brought in other partnerships to leverage those funds to do great things,” Martin said.

More recently, the foundation awarded 21 groups thousands of dollars to expand physical, mental or spiritual assistance.

Recipients include Next Step Initiative in the Marble City area which was awarded a $5,000 grant. The agency feeds the hungry and house the homeless at no cost to those on the other side. In October, the group opened Noon’s House, which is a rent-free women’s recovery home.

The co-founder, Addie Ardach, said the bills are starting to add up for the group, so donations and grants are essential to keeping the doors open.

“That’s kind of a scary issue, because we do need to learn other ways to get donations,” Ardach said.

Organizations can receive up to $150,000 by applying to Trinity Health Foundation of East Tennessee.

The Trinity Health Foundation of East Tennessee was established as an independent foundation along with the sale of Mercy Health Partners in 2011.

Over the years, the foundations that preceded Trinity have raised and granted over $30 million to numerous initiatives including “geriatric assessment, obesity prevention, school clinics, indigent care, nursing education, equipment and technology upgrades, and community outreach.”

Their next round of applications starts next February.

