Oak Ridge crash sends two to hospital, closes road

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge Police are investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials say three cars crashed on the Edgemoor Road Bridge on State Route 170 that crosses the Clinch River close to the Bull Run Steam Plant.

Officials say two of the three drivers were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

State Route 170 is shut down while the crash is being investigated and cleaned up.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.