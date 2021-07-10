Advertisement

Oak Ridge crash sends two to hospital, closes road

Two sent to hospital with serious injuries following crash on State Route 170
Police lights
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By William Puckett
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge Police are investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials say three cars crashed on the Edgemoor Road Bridge on State Route 170 that crosses the Clinch River close to the Bull Run Steam Plant.

Officials say two of the three drivers were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

State Route 170 is shut down while the crash is being investigated and cleaned up.

