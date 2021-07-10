Rural Metro responds to Knox Co. house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire Saturday morning. The fire was located at 11733 Black Road in West Knox County and occurred around 7 a.m., officials said.

Officials said there were no injuries and damage to the house was moderate. According to a report, the fire started in a child’s bedroom and damage was limited to two rooms of the home, but the rest of the rooms suffered from smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.

