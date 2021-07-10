SkyFly opens at The Island in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) – The Island in Pigeon Forge has opened a brand new $20 million attraction that will take people across America.

SkyFly: Soar America is a flying theater where guests experience the feeling of flight as they soar over some of the most iconic locations in the United States.

The theme stars on the outside of the building and continues as you hang suspended before a 40-foot spherical screen while the film whisks you over mountains, through canyons, and even a mist of water from the waterfall you fly over.

Owners of the attraction say they wanted to bring something new to the area and continue their mission to bring something new to The Island.

“We’re really excited about it. It’s part theater and part ride and the goal is to simulate the experience of flying across the country and with that comes the movements, and the sights and the smells, the sense the mist. This adventure going all over the country from New York and Niagara falls down to the Florida Everglades over to Alaska down to Hawaii and right back here at the Smoky Mountains where you started from,” said Clay McManus with SkyFly.

“We’re always looking to bring new and exciting attractions the island contribute to the world class experience here at the island in Pigeon Forge overall. We’re looking at other options as we continue to grow and add to the experience here.”

SkyFly officially opened on Friday to the public. Overall the experience lasts about 30 minutes with the six minute video in the end where you fly through America.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.