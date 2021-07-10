Advertisement

Spotty showers this afternoon, hot again

Patchy fog to start Saturday
Scattered showers and storms with us for much of the week.
Scattered showers and storms with us for much of the week.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to patches of fog this morning, and more storms are ahead for parts of the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a mostly cloudy sky.  Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our rain chances as well.

High temperatures on Saturday will be near 85 in Knoxville to 82 in Crossville. Storms that pass by will bring down our temperatures, but for the most part it’s warm and sticky as it feels like it’s close to 90 this afternoon.

Any storm could bring brief heavy downpours at time.

Tonight we’ll have isolated rain chances and temperatures near 70 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Sunday where we left off on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and patches of fog. Once again storms will fire up in the afternoon and could dump a lot of rain on any one location. Sunday we’re once again in the mid 80s.

We’re climbing one degree each day next week, as we slowly dry our pattern from Wednesday through next Friday.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on the forecast where you live! Plus, watch custom forecast videos and keep up to date on the go, with the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

