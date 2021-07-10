Advertisement

Sugarlands Distilling Co. caps largest whiskey distilling pot in U.S.

Sugarlands Distilling Co. has begun work on its new Kodak facility.(JOSEPHASPENCER | Sugarlands)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sugarlands Distilling Company capped the largest pot still in the country Friday in Kodak, Tennessee. The capping ceremony included a sneak-peak of the company’s newest production center and distillery for visitors.

The new still has the capacity to distill 4,500 gallons of whiskey mash and Sugarlands intends to use it to make their Roaming Man whiskey.

“Featuring the largest copper pot still in the U.S. and set against the backdrop of stunning Kodak, Tennessee, we are looking forward to opening this new facility to our customers, partners and friends,” said Ned Vickers, President and Founder of Sugarlands Distilling Company.

The new distillery is expected to open late this year and will represent the beginning of the company’s operations in Kodak, spokespersons said in a release. Officials with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture said they are looking forward to the company’s new facility.

“At the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, we’re excited to support the distilling industry in Tennessee including Sugarlands Distilling Co. We are proud that the Ag Enterprise Fund was a part of their growth and expansion, and we are looking forward to seeing their continued success,” said Keith Harrison, Assistant Commissioner for the Business Development Division.

The new facility will include a 32,364 square-foot distillery and a 26,500 square-foot barrel house, a spokesperson said.

