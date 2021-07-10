Advertisement

TBI looking for armed and dangerous Roane Co. suspect

King is described as “armed and dangerous” and wanted on multiple charges by the TBI.
Tarik King
Tarik King(TBI)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for a suspect they consider armed and dangerous. Tarik King is wanted out of Roane County, officials with the TBI say.

King is wanted on multiple charges including especially aggravated robbery and aggravated assault, officials say. The TBI is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to King’s arrest. Another suspect, identified as Matthew Robinson, was wanted on similar charges but is now in custody.

Those with any information are asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Roane County Sheriff’s Office at 865-717-4217.

