Widespread storms Sunday afternoon, heating back up next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some of the area has had 4″+ rain over the last week. Then there are spots like the Knoxville airport, with 0.05″ of rain over the last seven days. We’ll have our best shot for more storms in the coming week on Sunday, as parts of our viewing area are near drought conditions.

From then, it’s a little drier and noticeably warmer until next weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

There are lots of lots of small but bright storms Saturday afternoon until a couple hours after dusk. There’s a lot of lightning but so far no widespread reports of damaging winds. Rain fades overnight; many had more than one inch of rain. Many more had nothing, especially south of 40.

We’ll have some fog or haze depending on when you climb out of bed Sunday. We start in the lower 70s and we’re climbing towards 90° fast. By mid-afternoon - so a couple of hours later than Saturday - storms become quite common. These are a little more widespread, dipping through the whole Valley, so the overall rain coverage is higher than Saturday. The south wind is also more pronounced Sunday afternoon, easily gusting to 25 mph for much of the area. There will be frequent lightning and intense winds, but *widespread* severe weather is not too likely.

This too will weaken just before midnight Sunday into Monday morning. Monday afternoon brings a few more storms but this is wrapping up the really soggy stretch for us to track.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday is one of the week’s ‘pick days.’ We’re a little cooler and more dry. It’s a nice time to get outside!

That’s because the heat ramps back up, with some of the humidity. We near 90 degrees Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, even Saturday. Rain chances climb next Sunday.

