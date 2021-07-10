Advertisement

Widespread storms Sunday afternoon, heating back up next week

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks frequent lightning, gusty winds, and downpours for some - but not all get the needed rain.
You'll notice some darker clouds in the coming days!
You'll notice some darker clouds in the coming days!(Tony Knight)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some of the area has had 4″+ rain over the last week. Then there are spots like the Knoxville airport, with 0.05″ of rain over the last seven days. We’ll have our best shot for more storms in the coming week on Sunday, as parts of our viewing area are near drought conditions.

From then, it’s a little drier and noticeably warmer until next weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

There are lots of lots of small but bright storms Saturday afternoon until a couple hours after dusk. There’s a lot of lightning but so far no widespread reports of damaging winds. Rain fades overnight; many had more than one inch of rain. Many more had nothing, especially south of 40.

We’ll have some fog or haze depending on when you climb out of bed Sunday. We start in the lower 70s and we’re climbing towards 90° fast. By mid-afternoon - so a couple of hours later than Saturday - storms become quite common. These are a little more widespread, dipping through the whole Valley, so the overall rain coverage is higher than Saturday. The south wind is also more pronounced Sunday afternoon, easily gusting to 25 mph for much of the area. There will be frequent lightning and intense winds, but *widespread* severe weather is not too likely.

This too will weaken just before midnight Sunday into Monday morning. Monday afternoon brings a few more storms but this is wrapping up the really soggy stretch for us to track.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday is one of the week’s ‘pick days.’ We’re a little cooler and more dry. It’s a nice time to get outside!

That’s because the heat ramps back up, with some of the humidity. We near 90 degrees Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, even Saturday. Rain chances climb next Sunday.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on the forecast where you live! Plus, watch custom forecast videos and keep up to date on the go, with the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Forecast from WVLT
Forecast from WVLT(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD officer Tanner Holt
Knoxville officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks
McNeil played for the Vols from 2012 to 2015, starting in 41 games during his time on Rocky Top.
Tennessee mourns the loss of former defensive back LaDarrell McNeil
Bear caught on camera in North Knox County neighborhood
Caught on camera: Bear walking in Knoxville suburb
West Knoxville Bear
Bear makes West Knoxville neighborhood home
Police lights
Oak Ridge crash sends two to hospital, closes road

Latest News

Scattered showers and storms with us for much of the week.
Spotty showers this afternoon, hot again
From a First Alert
Fog to sun to rain Saturday
Scattered showers and storms moving through this morning
Scattered showers and storms moving through this morning
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Scattered showers and storms moving through this morning