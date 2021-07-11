Advertisement

Cloggers flock to Knoxville

Knoxville hosts the 2021 Showdown of Champions Clogging Competition.
A image of the Clogging Champions of America logo inside the Knoxville Civic Center auditorium
A image of the Clogging Champions of America logo inside the Knoxville Civic Center auditorium(WVLT)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Over the weekend, the Clogging Association of America’s Annual Showdown of Champions competition took place at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and hundreds came out to support their favorite clogging teams.

Among those competing in the competition is the Rickard family, who clog for a team called PowerTaps from Woodstock, Georgia.

Marci and Ryan Rickard say clogging is a passion for their family. The husband and wife clog in competitions with their two daughters. Ryan’s sister is also a part of the PowerTaps team.

“This is definitely the highlight of clogging on the competitive circuit,” said Marci. “You have to compete regionally to be here, so just being here you are already a champion, but you’re up against the best of the best in the nation here at the showdown champions.”

Ryan says clogging has been a big part of his family since he was a child. Being able to clog with his family has allowed him to spend more time with them and to travel together.

“Clogging can take you a lot places,” said Ryan. “We perform a lot throughout the year, we get to travel a lot domestically and internationally. It takes you a lot of places and we’ve been blessed with a lot of these opportunities.”

Hoping to be able to win big as a team, and as a family Marci says being able to compete at the Showdown of Champions is an honor.

“This is definitely the highlight of clogging on the competitive circuit,” said Marci. “You have to compete regionally to be here, so just being here you are already a champion, but you’re up against the best of the best in the nation here at the Showdown of Champions.”

The Showdown of Champions competition ran from July 9- July 10.

To learn more about the PowerTaps, click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Knoxville Bear
Bear makes West Knoxville neighborhood home
Police lights
Oak Ridge crash sends two to hospital, closes road
McNeil played for the Vols from 2012 to 2015, starting in 41 games during his time on Rocky Top.
Tennessee mourns the loss of former defensive back LaDarrell McNeil
KPD officer Tanner Holt
Knoxville officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks
Tarik King
TBI looking for armed and dangerous Roane Co. suspect

Latest News

Bianca Belair
Knoxville native Bianca Belair wins an ESPY
Shooting at the 2400 Block of Old AJ Hwy in New Market
One wounded, suspect in custody in Jefferson County shooting
You'll notice some darker clouds in the coming days!
Widespread storms Sunday afternoon, heating back up next week
More widespread storms rolling in Sunday
More widespread storms rolling in Sunday