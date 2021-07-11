Cloggers flock to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Over the weekend, the Clogging Association of America’s Annual Showdown of Champions competition took place at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and hundreds came out to support their favorite clogging teams.

Among those competing in the competition is the Rickard family, who clog for a team called PowerTaps from Woodstock, Georgia.

Marci and Ryan Rickard say clogging is a passion for their family. The husband and wife clog in competitions with their two daughters. Ryan’s sister is also a part of the PowerTaps team.

“This is definitely the highlight of clogging on the competitive circuit,” said Marci. “You have to compete regionally to be here, so just being here you are already a champion, but you’re up against the best of the best in the nation here at the showdown champions.”

Ryan says clogging has been a big part of his family since he was a child. Being able to clog with his family has allowed him to spend more time with them and to travel together.

“Clogging can take you a lot places,” said Ryan. “We perform a lot throughout the year, we get to travel a lot domestically and internationally. It takes you a lot of places and we’ve been blessed with a lot of these opportunities.”

Hoping to be able to win big as a team, and as a family Marci says being able to compete at the Showdown of Champions is an honor.

The Showdown of Champions competition ran from July 9- July 10.

To learn more about the PowerTaps, click here.

