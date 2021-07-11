Advertisement

Food City to hold hiring event

Food City plans to hire 1,200 new employees during the event.
Food City
Food City(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food City spokespersons have announced a hiring event aimed at hiring 1,200 new employees. The event will be held July 14 at all Food City locations and their distribution center.

The hiring event follows the opening of multiple new stores and store expansions, the announcement says.

The company is planning on hiring both full-time and part-time positions. The jobs open will range from entry-level to management positions.

Those interested can visit www.foodcity.com or visit any Food City store to apply.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Knoxville Bear
Bear makes West Knoxville neighborhood home
Police lights
Oak Ridge crash sends two to hospital, closes road
KPD responds to shooting
KPD responds to Alcoa Highway shooting
McNeil played for the Vols from 2012 to 2015, starting in 41 games during his time on Rocky Top.
Tennessee mourns the loss of former defensive back LaDarrell McNeil
Tarik King
TBI looking for armed and dangerous Roane Co. suspect

Latest News

KFD on scene at Gap Fire Road
More than 20 cats killed in Knoxville house fire
Troy James Wells Jr.
Names released in Jefferson County shooting
Scattered storms continue Monday
Scattered thunderstorms and heavy downpours continue into the new week
KPD responds to shooting
KPD responds to Alcoa Highway shooting