Food City to hold hiring event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food City spokespersons have announced a hiring event aimed at hiring 1,200 new employees. The event will be held July 14 at all Food City locations and their distribution center.

The hiring event follows the opening of multiple new stores and store expansions, the announcement says.

The company is planning on hiring both full-time and part-time positions. The jobs open will range from entry-level to management positions.

Those interested can visit www.foodcity.com or visit any Food City store to apply.

