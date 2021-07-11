Advertisement

Knoxville native Bianca Belair wins an ESPY

Knoxville native Bianca Belair and WWE star Sasha Banks won an ESPY.
Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville native Bianca Belair and WWE star Sasha Banks won an ESPY for “Best WWE Moment” Saturday night.

They are the first female recipients of the award.

Belair made history in April when she won the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship.

The ESPY’s hosted by ESPN is the networks award show held yearly to award sporting events and athletes, as well as honor athletes for acts on and off the field.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Knoxville Bear
Bear makes West Knoxville neighborhood home
Police lights
Oak Ridge crash sends two to hospital, closes road
McNeil played for the Vols from 2012 to 2015, starting in 41 games during his time on Rocky Top.
Tennessee mourns the loss of former defensive back LaDarrell McNeil
KPD officer Tanner Holt
Knoxville officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks
Tarik King
TBI looking for armed and dangerous Roane Co. suspect

Latest News

A image of the Clogging Champions of America logo inside the Knoxville Civic Center auditorium
Cloggers flock to Knoxville
Shooting at the 2400 Block of Old AJ Hwy in New Market
One wounded, suspect in custody in Jefferson County shooting
You'll notice some darker clouds in the coming days!
Widespread storms Sunday afternoon, heating back up next week
More widespread storms rolling in Sunday
More widespread storms rolling in Sunday