Knoxville native Bianca Belair wins an ESPY

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville native Bianca Belair and WWE star Sasha Banks won an ESPY for “Best WWE Moment” Saturday night.

They are the first female recipients of the award.

Belair made history in April when she won the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship.

The ESPY’s hosted by ESPN is the networks award show held yearly to award sporting events and athletes, as well as honor athletes for acts on and off the field.

