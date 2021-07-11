Advertisement

KPD responds to Alcoa Highway shooting

One is dead following an Alcoa Highway shooting.
Police lights
Police lights(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting at the Ball Gentleman’s Club on Alcoa Highway early Sunday morning. Officers found one victim in the parking lot of the business who was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Police officials said a suspect, described as a black male, fled the scene on foot. The Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting, and the investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Knoxville Bear
Bear makes West Knoxville neighborhood home
Police lights
Oak Ridge crash sends two to hospital, closes road
McNeil played for the Vols from 2012 to 2015, starting in 41 games during his time on Rocky Top.
Tennessee mourns the loss of former defensive back LaDarrell McNeil
Tarik King
TBI looking for armed and dangerous Roane Co. suspect
KPD officer Tanner Holt
Knoxville officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks

Latest News

People explore the farmers' market
Farmers’ market returns to Market Square
Rural Metro responds to fire
Rural Metro Fire responds to Halls fire
A image of the Clogging Champions of America logo inside the Knoxville Civic Center auditorium
Cloggers flock to Knoxville
Bianca Belair
Knoxville native Bianca Belair wins an ESPY