KPD responds to Alcoa Highway shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting at the Ball Gentleman’s Club on Alcoa Highway early Sunday morning. Officers found one victim in the parking lot of the business who was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Police officials said a suspect, described as a black male, fled the scene on foot. The Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting, and the investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

