One wounded, suspect in custody in Jefferson County shooting
The victim has been taken to UT Medical Center with life threatening injuries.
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person has been taken to UT Medical Center after a shooting on the 2400 Block of Old AJ Hwy in New Market, according to Jefferson County Sherriff’s Department deputies.
A suspect is in custody and the victim has life threatening injuries, JCSD deputies said.
The investigation is ongoing.
