One wounded, suspect in custody in Jefferson County shooting

The victim has been taken to UT Medical Center with life threatening injuries.
Shooting at the 2400 Block of Old AJ Hwy in New Market
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person has been taken to UT Medical Center after a shooting on the 2400 Block of Old AJ Hwy in New Market, according to Jefferson County Sherriff’s Department deputies.

A suspect is in custody and the victim has life threatening injuries, JCSD deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing.

