One wounded, suspect in custody in Jefferson County shooting

NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person has been taken to UT Medical Center after a shooting on the 2400 Block of Old AJ Hwy in New Market, according to Jefferson County Sherriff’s Department deputies.

A suspect is in custody and the victim has life threatening injuries, JCSD deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing.

