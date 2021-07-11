Rural Metro Fire responds to Halls fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with Rural Metro Fire responded to an apartment fire in the Halls Community around 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The fire was located at 6615 O’Brian Road, officials with the fire department said.

All occupants of the apartments were outside when crews arrived, officials said. The apartment units affected suffered light smoke and water damage, according to a release from Rural Metro.

The American Red Cross and Servpro are helping with cleanup, officials said.

