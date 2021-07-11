Scattered thunderstorms and heavy downpours continue into the new week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Heavy downpours and some stronger storms are possible tonight and throughout the afternoon and evening hours on Monday. We’ll get a small “cool off” period before the heat ramps back up by the end of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Some heavy rain, gusty winds and stronger storms will roll in this evening. Some of us got a lot of rain on Saturday, but some of us still need a good soaking. It looks like we all have a decent chance of seeing those pockets of heavy rain move in, mainly after dinner time and into the later evening hours. Keep the WVLT Weather app handy in case some of those storms do become on the strong to severe side.

We’ll start out near 71 on Monday with highs getting near 86 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue throughout the later afternoon and evening hours on Monday. Pockets of heavy rain are likely with some of those storms

LOOKING AHEAD

The scattered showers and storms continue throughout the morning into the early afternoon hours on Tuesday. We’ve bumped up those rain chances a little bit, but it looks like we’ll dry out by the later afternoon into evening hours. Highs will be slightly cooler with temperatures only getting into the mid-80s.

Stray rain chances continue as we head into the middle and end of the week. Highs will go from the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday back to near 90 by Thursday and Friday. Those rain chances look to increase once again heading into the second half of the weekend.

