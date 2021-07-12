Advertisement

4-Star receiver commits to Heupel and the Vols

Cam Miller from Memphis is UT’s 4th commit since July 1st
Tennessee football recruit
Tennessee football recruit(Rivals)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Well it’s been a big few days on the recruiting trail for Josh Heupel and his Tennessee staff. Over the weekend the Vols landed a commitment from 6′4″, 305 pound offensive lineman Maurice Clipper out of Georgia.

And then on Monday, Tennessee received a commitment from a top in-state prospect. 4-star wide receiver Cam Miller out of Memphis says he was to be a Vol and play on coach Heupel’s up tempo offense.

Miller’s the 11th commit for the 2022 class joining fellow 4-stars Tayven Jackson, a quarterback, and defensive end Venson Sneed..

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD responds to shooting
Two shot and one dead in Alcoa Highway shooting
Troy James Wells Jr.
Names released in Jefferson County shooting
West Knoxville Bear
Bear makes West Knoxville neighborhood home
McNeil played for the Vols from 2012 to 2015, starting in 41 games during his time on Rocky Top.
Tennessee mourns the loss of former defensive back LaDarrell McNeil
A tick
Entomologist warns about tickborne meat allergy

Latest News

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson
Everybody is a person of interest in Summer Wells case says Hawkins County Sheriff
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson gives update on Summer Wells search
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson gives update on Summer Wells search
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
Pastor of Summer Wells speaks on girl’s disappearance
Heavy downpours at times Tuesday
On and off heavy downpours continue Tuesday