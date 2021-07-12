4-Star receiver commits to Heupel and the Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Well it’s been a big few days on the recruiting trail for Josh Heupel and his Tennessee staff. Over the weekend the Vols landed a commitment from 6′4″, 305 pound offensive lineman Maurice Clipper out of Georgia.

And then on Monday, Tennessee received a commitment from a top in-state prospect. 4-star wide receiver Cam Miller out of Memphis says he was to be a Vol and play on coach Heupel’s up tempo offense.

Miller’s the 11th commit for the 2022 class joining fellow 4-stars Tayven Jackson, a quarterback, and defensive end Venson Sneed..

