4-Star receiver commits to Heupel and the Vols
Cam Miller from Memphis is UT’s 4th commit since July 1st
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Well it’s been a big few days on the recruiting trail for Josh Heupel and his Tennessee staff. Over the weekend the Vols landed a commitment from 6′4″, 305 pound offensive lineman Maurice Clipper out of Georgia.
And then on Monday, Tennessee received a commitment from a top in-state prospect. 4-star wide receiver Cam Miller out of Memphis says he was to be a Vol and play on coach Heupel’s up tempo offense.
Miller’s the 11th commit for the 2022 class joining fellow 4-stars Tayven Jackson, a quarterback, and defensive end Venson Sneed..
