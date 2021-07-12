Architect of the Old City’s renaissance makes her return to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of Knoxville’s most unknown architects made her return to the Marble City.

”For one thing, the old city was just a dump before she got here,” said Jack Neely the executive director of the Knoxville History Project. “It was a place that people avoided, it was dangerous, it was dirty. All the buildings were falling in, most of the buildings were vacant down here.”

Neely is remembering what the Old City was before 1983.

”Annie came in, in this little corner of it, and opened a fancy French restaurant and suddenly, people were talking about the old city. And it was like a place to go,” said Neely.

Years later, in a much more developed Old City, Delisle returned to her old stomping grounds taking a chance to soak it all in.

”I just think that I was a part of what was going to happen here anyway,” said Delisle.

DeLisle was a dancer when she decided to take the Old City and turn it on its head.

”It needed me, look at it, it was dreadful, it was a mess. Nothing had ever been down here for 15 years,” said DeLisle.

She started ‘Annies’, an Italian restaurant near the corner of North Central and Jackson.

”Always my life, I wanted, I loved jazz, to have a little jazz club, and I thought why not us, why can’t we have live music here,” said DeLisle. ”And they came down here and started playing, and that just made it whole. We had a courtyard outside and built a stage, and we had the music outside, and it was so fun, like New Orleans.”

While Annies is no longer, a plaque dons a well near what is The Melting Pot today, marking Anne’s contributions to the Old City and her achievements while here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.