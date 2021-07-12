Advertisement

Everybody is a person of interest in Summer Wells case says Hawkins County Sheriff

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson gave an update on the search for missing Summer Wells.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hawkins County sheriff Ronnie Lawson gave an update on the ongoing search for Summer Wells Monday, saying that “everybody is still a person of interest.”

Sheriff Lawson once again asked that land owners in the area search their properties for signs of the missing 5-year-old. He asked them to pay special attention to areas she could be hiding, emphasizing that people check trail cameras often.

“Go back and check cameras everyday, especially around the time she disappeared,” Lawson said.

The sheriff said authorities are still looking for a red Toyota truck that was spotted in the area around the time that Summer Wells disappeared. Lawson emphasized that tips could help in the case as well.

“It may not be something that means anything to the people that could mean everything to us,” he said.

Authorities have received 935 tips in the search for Summer Wells so far.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD responds to shooting
Two shot and one dead in Alcoa Highway shooting
Troy James Wells Jr.
Names released in Jefferson County shooting
West Knoxville Bear
Bear makes West Knoxville neighborhood home
McNeil played for the Vols from 2012 to 2015, starting in 41 games during his time on Rocky Top.
Tennessee mourns the loss of former defensive back LaDarrell McNeil
A tick
Entomologist warns about tickborne meat allergy

Latest News

Tennessee football recruit
4-Star receiver commits to Heupel and the Vols
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson gives update on Summer Wells search
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson gives update on Summer Wells search
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
Pastor of Summer Wells speaks on girl’s disappearance
Heavy downpours at times Tuesday
On and off heavy downpours continue Tuesday