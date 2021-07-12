Gov. Bill Lee says southern border crisis is a matter of national security

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee took a trip to the Texas border over the weekend. Now he says the trip opened his eyes to the issues that need to be addressed.

Lee and First Lady Maria Lee visited the national guard troops from Tennessee who are there in a supporting role to border control in Texas.

Over 300 national guard members are stationed there. Lee says he took two flights during his time there and said most of the work he saw being done was targeted at criminal behavior.

“I’ve said before that we have a crisis. I think seeing it with my own has made me realize that we do in fact have a real crisis,” said Lee.

He says he wants to talk with other governors and the Biden administration about the issue which he says he doesn’t view as a political problem but rather a public safety and national security problem.

Last month, Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Guatemala to address the crisis.

During the visit, she announced a new Human Smuggling and Trafficking Task Force in hopes of cracking down on migrant smuggling and human trafficking.

