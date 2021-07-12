Handful of Vols selected on Day-2 of MLB Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was just a matter of time and that time was Monday in the 2021 MLB Amateur Daft. The first member of the current Tennessee Baseball team to be selected was pitcher Chad Dallas. The senior right hander, nicknamed “Cheese” was selected in the 4th round with the 121st overall pick by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Two more Vols were selected one round later. Going in the 5th round with the 154th overall pick was shortstop Liam Spence. One of the best hitters in the country this past season, we could see Spence back in the area in the not too distant future playing for the Tennessee Smokies. Also selected in the 5th round was second baseman Max Ferguson. He goes with the 160th overall pick to the San Diego Padres.

We had to wait till the 7th round for the next par of Volunteers to come off the board. Tennessee catcher Connor Pavalony selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 7th round of the 2021 MLB Draft with the 197th overall pick. Also going in the 7th round, 3B Jake Rucker. He was selected with the 219th pick in the 2021 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins.

Now taken with the 11th pick over all by the Washington Nationals was Tennessee signee Brady House. The talented shortstop out of Georgia is considered an elite MLB prospect who can really swing the bat. His pick value is listed at over 4 and a half million dollars, so chances are we won’t see him in Orange and White.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.