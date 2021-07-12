Heather tracks when storms impact your Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain and storms continue to develop and move through at times this week. We have some better days to see the sun and some to get some rainfall that chips away at that deficit.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy, with spotty rain developing at times. We’re starting the day around 71 degrees.

Rain, storm coverage Monday (WVLT)

The view is mostly cloudy to partly cloudy at times today, with scattered rain and storms. We’re looking at a 40% coverage of our area this afternoon to evening, with the Plateau to Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky collecting the bulk of the rain. Today’s high is around 86 degrees, but feeling 5 degrees warmer. Winds are also kicking up to around 15 mph at times out of the Southwest.

We’ll get back to spotty rain and storms tonight, with a low around 70 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered rain and storms look to get going a bit sooner Tuesday, and have a better coverage. I think we’ll have scattered rain and storms develop by midday, and then continue to increase to a 60% cover through the afternoon hours. It will be scattered through the evening and on into Wednesday morning. Tuesday’s high will be around 83 degrees.

Wednesday starts off with those scattered leftovers and gets back to spotty rain chances by the afternoon, with a high around 86 degrees.

If you’re looking for more heat and sunshine, then Thursday is the best looking day. We’ll still have isolated rain and storms develop, but they’re more likely along our elevation changes.

Scattered rain and storms return Friday afternoon, and continue to develop at times on into next week. Join WVLT News for the latest track!

8-day forecast (WVLT)

