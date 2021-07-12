Looking for some fun? The Anderson County Fair kicks off this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2021 Anderson County Fair is kicking off this week after last year’s fair was canceled due to COVID-19.

The gates will open daily at 5:00 p.m. through Saturday, July 17 at the Anderson County Fairgrounds, 218 Nave Street, in Clinton.

The Anderson County Fair was first established in 1889, and this year will mark the 132nd year for the fair.

A full schedule can be found here for all the daily events at the fair.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.