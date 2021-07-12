Advertisement

Looking for some fun? The Anderson County Fair kicks off this week

The Anderson County Fair was first established in 1889, and this year will mark the 132nd year for the fair.
Anderson County Fair
Anderson County Fair(Anderson Co. Fair)
By David Sikes
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2021 Anderson County Fair is kicking off this week after last year’s fair was canceled due to COVID-19.

The gates will open daily at 5:00 p.m. through Saturday, July 17 at the Anderson County Fairgrounds, 218 Nave Street, in Clinton.

The Anderson County Fair was first established in 1889, and this year will mark the 132nd year for the fair.

A full schedule can be found here for all the daily events at the fair.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD responds to shooting
Three shot and one dead in Alcoa Highway shooting
Troy James Wells Jr.
Names released in Jefferson County shooting
West Knoxville Bear
Bear makes West Knoxville neighborhood home
McNeil played for the Vols from 2012 to 2015, starting in 41 games during his time on Rocky Top.
Tennessee mourns the loss of former defensive back LaDarrell McNeil
A tick
Entomologist warns about tickborne meat allergy

Latest News

TBI Nashville
TBI: 18 charged in Tennessee human trafficking operation
Few showers and storms today and more on the way.
Heather tracks when storms impact your Monday
KPD responds to shooting
Three shot and one dead in Alcoa Highway shooting
Uncertainty over Forrest bust fate as waiting period ends