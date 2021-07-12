Advertisement

New scam targeting elderly with Alzheimer’s

FBI Knoxville warns about a scam selling fake drugs to cure Alzheimer’s disease.
The FDA
The FDA(CNN)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new scam is targeting older people by selling products aimed towards Alzheimer’s disease, according to FBI Knoxville.

The scammers make unproven claims that their products can prevent, treat, delay, or even cure the disease.

“At best, the products offered by these scam artists will have no effect on the patient; at worst they may pose a danger to a patient who takes them,” the FDA states. “Not only will they not do what they claim, the ingredients in these products may interact with, and potentially interfere with, essential medications.”

