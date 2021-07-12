Advertisement

On and off heavy downpours continue Tuesday

Meteorologist Paige Noel is also tracking warmer days and a brief break from the rain
Heavy downpours at times Tuesday
Heavy downpours at times Tuesday
By Paige Noël
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Heavy downpours are likely tonight and will continue on and off throughout the day on Tuesday. We do get a brief break from those downpours later this week before more scattered storms return.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered downpours and storms return this afternoon and evening. The main concern will be the heavy rainfall which could create some localized flooding issues. A few gusty storms are also possible. Temperatures will drop to near 69 overnight.

Scattered rain and storms look to get going a bit sooner Tuesday, and have a better coverage. I think we’ll have scattered rain and storms develop by midday, and then continue to increase to a 60% cover through the afternoon hours. It will be scattered through the evening and on into Wednesday morning. Tuesday’s high will be around 83 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday starts off with those scattered leftovers and gets back to spotty rain chances by the afternoon, with a high around 86 degrees.

If you’re looking for more heat and sunshine, then Thursday is the best looking day. We’ll still have isolated rain and storms develop, but they’re more likely along our elevation changes. Highs will be near 90 but with that higher humidity, it could be feeling a lot warmer out there!

Scattered rain and storms return Friday afternoon, and continue to develop at times on into next week. Join WVLT News for the latest track!

We have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Forecast from WVLT
Forecast from WVLT(WVLT)

