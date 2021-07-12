Advertisement

Pope to spend a few more days in Rome hospital after surgery

Pope Francis gives his weekly prayer from the 10th floor hospital balcony at Rome’s Gemelli...
Pope Francis gives his weekly prayer from the 10th floor hospital balcony at Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic. The pontiff will be staying at the hospital a couple more days, the Vatican announced Monday.(Source: Vatican Media/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis will spend a few more days in the hospital following his July 4 intestinal surgery to “optimize” recovery and rehabilitation treatment and therapy, the Vatican said Monday.

The Vatican had originally said Francis could be released from Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic by the end of last week. In its latest update Monday, the Vatican said he had completed his post-operative treatment but “would remain a few more days to optimize medical and rehabilitation therapy.”

Surgeons removed half of Francis’ colon on July 4 for what doctors said was a severe narrowing of the large intestine.

The 84-year-old appeared for the first time in public since the surgery on Sunday, looking in good form as he delivered his weekly prayer from the 10th floor hospital balcony. He used the occasion to call for free health care for all.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD responds to shooting
KPD responds to Alcoa Highway shooting
Troy James Wells Jr.
Names released in Jefferson County shooting
West Knoxville Bear
Bear makes West Knoxville neighborhood home
McNeil played for the Vols from 2012 to 2015, starting in 41 games during his time on Rocky Top.
Tennessee mourns the loss of former defensive back LaDarrell McNeil
The Island in Pigeon Forge has opened a brand new $20 million attraction that will take people...
SkyFly opens at The Island in Pigeon Forge

Latest News

This photo provided by Heritage Auctions shows an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64...
Unopened Super Mario 64 game from 1996 sells for $1.56M
Uncertainty over Forrest bust fate as waiting period ends
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Schumer wants NRA investigated for bankruptcy fraud
Hospitality Stars of the Industry
Sevier Co. looking for outstanding hospitality employees