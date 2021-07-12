Sevier Co. looking for outstanding hospitality employees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with The Sevier County Hospitality and Tourism Alliance Stars of the Industry Awards Ceremony are looking for nominations for outstanding employees from hospitality businesses.

The SCHTA Stars of the Industry Award is given to hospitality employees from Sevier County that do outstanding work in their field. The ceremony will be held at the Country Tonite Theatre. The award ceremony is scheduled for August 5, and the deadline for submitting applications is July 21.

Winners at the local level will advance to a state competition, officials with the event say.

Those interested can nominate a Sevier County hospitality employee here.

