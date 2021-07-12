Advertisement

Sevier Co. looking for outstanding hospitality employees

The deadline to nominate employees is July 21.
Hospitality Stars of the Industry
Hospitality Stars of the Industry(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with The Sevier County Hospitality and Tourism Alliance Stars of the Industry Awards Ceremony are looking for nominations for outstanding employees from hospitality businesses.

The SCHTA Stars of the Industry Award is given to hospitality employees from Sevier County that do outstanding work in their field. The ceremony will be held at the Country Tonite Theatre. The award ceremony is scheduled for August 5, and the deadline for submitting applications is July 21.

Winners at the local level will advance to a state competition, officials with the event say.

Those interested can nominate a Sevier County hospitality employee here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD responds to shooting
KPD responds to Alcoa Highway shooting
Troy James Wells Jr.
Names released in Jefferson County shooting
West Knoxville Bear
Bear makes West Knoxville neighborhood home
McNeil played for the Vols from 2012 to 2015, starting in 41 games during his time on Rocky Top.
Tennessee mourns the loss of former defensive back LaDarrell McNeil
The Island in Pigeon Forge has opened a brand new $20 million attraction that will take people...
SkyFly opens at The Island in Pigeon Forge

Latest News

Uncertainty over Forrest bust fate as waiting period ends
Tracking scattered rain, storms on WVLT News.
Heather tracks when storms impact your Monday
The FDA
New scam targeting elderly with Alzheimer’s
The City of Oak Ridge experiencing a widespread power outage. /: (WVLT)
Most of Oak Ridge power restored, according to officials