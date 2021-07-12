Sevier County teen reported missing
A 16-year-old teen was reported missing in Sevier County.
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 16-year-old teen was reported missing in Sevier County. Johnni-Elizabeth Faith Blevins, 16, was last seen around 10 a.m. Monday by her mother.
Authorities said Blevins left her home to run errands and never returned. She is described as a white female with brown eyes and hair.
Blevins was driving a grey 2005 Chevy Malibu with tag number 2F94A4.
Those with information are asked to contact the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at 865-453-4668.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.