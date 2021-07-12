Sevier County teen reported missing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 16-year-old teen was reported missing in Sevier County. Johnni-Elizabeth Faith Blevins, 16, was last seen around 10 a.m. Monday by her mother.

Johnni-Elizabeth Faith Blevins (SCSO)

Authorities said Blevins left her home to run errands and never returned. She is described as a white female with brown eyes and hair.

Blevins was driving a grey 2005 Chevy Malibu with tag number 2F94A4.

Those with information are asked to contact the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at 865-453-4668.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.