Sevier County teen reported missing

A 16-year-old teen was reported missing in Sevier County.
Johnni-Elizabeth Faith Blevins
Johnni-Elizabeth Faith Blevins
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 16-year-old teen was reported missing in Sevier County. Johnni-Elizabeth Faith Blevins, 16, was last seen around 10 a.m. Monday by her mother.




Authorities said Blevins left her home to run errands and never returned. She is described as a white female with brown eyes and hair.

Blevins was driving a grey 2005 Chevy Malibu with tag number 2F94A4.

Those with information are asked to contact the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at 865-453-4668.

