Teen missing out of Sevier Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teen is missing out of Sevier County, officials with the Sevier County Sheriff’s office announced Monday afternoon. 17-year-old Jacob Brooks was last seen July 9 at his home around 11:40 p.m.

Brooks’ mother discovered that he was missing the morning of July 10, officials said. She reportedly found his bedroom window open and a note in his room.

Brooks is described as a white male with brown eyes and hair, and was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, jeans and a hat.

Those with information are asked to contact the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at 865-453-4668.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.