Uncertainty over Forrest bust fate as waiting period ends

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT / AP) - A required 4-month waiting period for the removal of a Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from the Tennessee Capitol building expired on Friday, but if and when it will be removed is still uncertain.

That’s because top Republican lawmakers say the removal request should have gone through the State Building Commission but didn’t. Tennessee Democrats want the statue removed immediately.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Lt. Gov. Randy McNally told the Chattanooga Times Free Press that they expect the removal to be part of the commission’s July 22 agenda.

Governor Lee announced in July 2020 that it was time for the bust to be moved from the Capitol to the Tennessee State Museum.

