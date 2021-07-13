Advertisement

Anderson County fair kicks off after year long hiatus

Attendees can enjoy fair food, rides and animals at this year’s event.
By Sam Luther
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The 132nd annual Anderson County Fair is underway after taking the year off during the pandemic.

The fair features live music, games, rides and, of course, fair food. At this year’s fair, there is also a designated area to feed and see animals like goats, a camel, rabbits and more. Even though COVID-19 sidelined last year, this year you’ll have the option to get a free vaccine at one of the booths.

One attendee says he’s been going for 20 years and just comes for the fair food. Another guest told WVLT News that it’s the rides they most look forward too.

The fair will be up and running though the 17th of July, and kids 15 and younger get in free each day except Friday.

