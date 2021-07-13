Advertisement

Appeals court: Dealers can sell handguns to 18-year-olds

A U.S. appeals court rules dealers can sell handguns to adults under 21.
A U.S. appeals court rules dealers can sell handguns to adults under 21.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — An appeals court has ruled that a federal law banning licensed firearms dealers from selling handguns to young adults between the ages of 18 and 21 is unconstitutional.

In a 2-1 opinion Tuesday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond overturned a lower court ruling upholding the law, which has been in place since 1968.

Judge Julius Richardson, a Donald Trump appointee, wrote that the law relegates both the right to bear arms and young adults under age 21 to second-class status.

The Biden administration has the option to appeal the ruling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kingsport Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Pastor of Summer Wells speaks on girl’s disappearance
Missing teen
Teen missing out of Sevier Co.
KPD responds to shooting
Two shot and one dead in Alcoa Highway shooting
Travis Lee Griffith
Middle school teacher and coach indicted for stealing gas
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine

Latest News

This image of the International Space Station and the docked space shuttle Endeavour, flying at...
International Space Station to pass over Knoxville multiple times
Cookeville Police K-9 Rambo
Cookeville K-9 receives new vest
Louisville’s Metro Department of Corrections was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a pickup...
‘Patria Y Vida’ spray-painted on pickup truck that crashed into LMDC, prompting evacuation
Dolly Parton was doing some antique shopping last week in middle Tennessee.
Dolly Parton goes antique shopping in Middle Tennessee