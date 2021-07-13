Advertisement

Cookeville K-9 receives new vest

A Cookeville Police Department K-9 receives a new protective vest.
Cookeville Police K-9 Rambo
Cookeville Police K-9 Rambo(Cookeville PD)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Cookeville Police Department K-9 named Rambo has received a new set of body armor thanks to a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., department officials announced Tuesday.

Vested in K9s, Inc. is a non-profit that provides bullet and knife protective vests to K9 units all over the United States.

The vest they donated to Rambo is custom fitted and was sponsored by Amy Jo O’Dair of Monument, Colorado, officials said.

The vest is embroidered with the statement “In memory of Michael O’Dair, Jr. (Mikee),” officials said.

