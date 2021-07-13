Advertisement

Experts looking for armadillos in Smoky Mountains

Experts are looking for armadillos in and around the Smoky Mountains.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The hunt for armadillos is on in East Tennessee and a team from UT Chattanooga says they’ve gotten reports of them in Great Smoky Mountains.

With that information, the group of researchers is on the hunt to find them.

There’s several reasons, including checking their health and studying what climate they’re living in.

Despite the belief that they’re more of an animal you’d find out west in a dry area, they love water and can adapt well.

“They mainly stay around water sources so around the Chickamauga Dam here in Chattanooga, Tellico Plains area, big water reservoirs, people think of them as a desert mammal but they really like water,” said Carissa Turner, University of Tennessee Chattanooga.

If you’re trying to keep armadillos out of your garden sprinkle a small amount of cayenne pepper around your garden. That’ll keep them away.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kingsport Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Pastor of Summer Wells speaks on girl’s disappearance
Missing teen
Teen missing out of Sevier Co.
KPD responds to shooting
Two shot and one dead in Alcoa Highway shooting
Travis Lee Griffith
Middle school teacher and coach indicted for stealing gas
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine

Latest News

This image of the International Space Station and the docked space shuttle Endeavour, flying at...
International Space Station to pass over Knoxville multiple times
Cookeville Police K-9 Rambo
Cookeville K-9 receives new vest
Louisville’s Metro Department of Corrections was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a pickup...
‘Patria Y Vida’ spray-painted on pickup truck that crashed into LMDC, prompting evacuation
Dolly Parton was doing some antique shopping last week in middle Tennessee.
Dolly Parton goes antique shopping in Middle Tennessee
Team USA and Team Canada
Knoxville Adult Hokey League raises money for non-profit