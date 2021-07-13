Gatlinburg Skybridge added to Historical Marker Database

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gatlinburg Skybridge has been categorized into the Historical Marker Database.

According to its website, the database “is an illustrated searchable online catalog of historical information viewed through the filter of roadside and other permanent outdoor markers, monuments, and plaques.”

The Skybridge is among 5,215 historical markers in Tennessee; the database features a photo of the Skybridge’s dedication plaque and facts about the landmark.

The Skybridge is located in downtown Gatlinburg and was built in 2019. According to the database, its located within two miles of eight other historical markers that are found on the database.

Click here to see the Skybridge entry into the Historical Marker Database.

