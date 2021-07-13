Advertisement

Gatlinburg Skybridge added to Historical Marker Database

Skybridge among more than 5,000 other historical markers in Tennessee
Getaway at Gatlinburg's Skybridge
Getaway at Gatlinburg's Skybridge
By Madeline Thompson
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gatlinburg Skybridge has been categorized into the Historical Marker Database.

According to its website, the database “is an illustrated searchable online catalog of historical information viewed through the filter of roadside and other permanent outdoor markers, monuments, and plaques.”

The Skybridge is among 5,215 historical markers in Tennessee; the database features a photo of the Skybridge’s dedication plaque and facts about the landmark.

The Skybridge is located in downtown Gatlinburg and was built in 2019. According to the database, its located within two miles of eight other historical markers that are found on the database.

Click here to see the Skybridge entry into the Historical Marker Database.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
Pastor of Summer Wells speaks on girl’s disappearance
KPD responds to shooting
Two shot and one dead in Alcoa Highway shooting
Missing teen
Teen missing out of Sevier Co.
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine
Travis Lee Griffith
Middle school teacher and coach indicted for stealing gas

Latest News

Tennessee lawmaker introduces bill to add legalization of marijuana on next year’s ballot
Tracking scattered rain and storms today.
Some storms again today ahead of a hotter couple of days
Paycheck for Protection: Teens clock in to first day of violence prevention program
Paycheck for Protection: Teens clock in to first day of violence prevention program
Fair resumes after year long break during pandemic
Anderson County fair kicks off after year long hiatus